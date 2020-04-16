Watch Britney Spears dance at Justin Timberlake on Instagram

Alexa, plays “Filthy” by Justin Timberlake… ’cause Britney Spears said.

On Wednesday, the pop star took Instagram to share a video of herself living her best life on the balcony of his house, dancing and having fun.

“This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever it is that you’re supposed to do these days !!!!! As you can see, I do not dance really ….. I’m just very annoyed, “Britney wrote on Instagram alongside the video of her dancing on the song of Timberlake.

Of course, she knew that someone would something to speak of her dancing on the song from her ex then she continued: “PS I know that we have had one of the biggest breaks in the world 20 years ago ….. but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT !!! ! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT IS GOOD !!!!!! “

The legend of Britney has not been lost to its sister Jamie Lynn Spears who has commented on the video of the singer “Baby One More Time”, “The blogs are already preparing for their scandalous stories …. you continue to have fun and look cute !!”