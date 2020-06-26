Watch Demi Lovato kill the version hilarious and translated by Google to “Sorry, not sorry” with Jimmy Fallon

There is something Demi Lovato you can’t do?

During the episode of the home Thursday The show tonight with Jimmy Fallonthe singer of “I Love Me” has joined the host Jimmy Fallon for a virtual tour of ‘Google Translate Songs’, where the two parties have been in charge of the execution of the translated versions of popular songs, including his own success, “Sorry, not sorry.”

For a start, Lovato sang “Walking On Sunshine” of Katrina and the wavesthat has been translated hilariously by “Now, mom is in the sun now.” From the beginning, she followed the words incorrectly translated, by singing: “there was a time when the bees loved me and I thought that I could grind / And I’m not going to leave it in the sun, with a door / I am going to féliciterai that he has written in the e-mail / I hope to be able to write when you déménageras finally. “

From the famous choir, she continued: “Now mom is in the sunshine now, the water, and Now the mother of the sun, the water, and Now mom is in the sunshine now, the water and the poor quality!”