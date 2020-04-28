Watch Drake thank the health workers of being “the glue that unites us”

Drake has revealed that he was recently in the hospital, but not for reasons related to the coronavirus.

During the special show Stronger Together over the course of the weekend, Drake has shared a special message to health care workers on the front line who are braving the pandemic in order to ensure the safety of others. He also revealed his recent foot injury.

“I want to send all my love, all my gratitude, all my support to frontline workers, first responders, health care workers “, he said, spotted by the Loop. “In fact, I found myself at the hospital the other day because of a foot injury and just to see the moral, the smiles, the good mood on all the world that I was able to meet in this situation despite everything that is happening is simply amazing. “

Drake added that this resilience is “the glue that holds us all together”.

Speaking directly to the fans at home that have wisely respected the guidelines of social distancing, Drake urged everyone to see the positive during this unprecedented era by engaging in the home improvement of his chosen trade, and / or by carefully examining its relationships. .

“I want to urge all those who are in their own namespace to find the silver lining in the times we’re living in this time and this is what I mean when I say that it is … if you have a business that can be worked from home, it is such an amazing thing to continue to work,” he said. “Keep your mind stimulated, improve yourself in what you’re passionate about, improve yourself mentally and physically. If you can stay active, if you can make a change that you have always wanted to do in your life, now is the time. “

And on the subject of the removal of the toxicity of his life, Drake has proposed this:

Cultivate your personal relationships, your personal relationships or decide what personal relationships do not suit you. Once again, it is now time of personal reflection and it is a moment that I don’t think any of us thought it would be. But I urge you to find the silver lining and I hope that we émergerons all better people, a people more unified.

For the latest information on COVID-19, go to the CDC.