Watch Jennifer Lopez give Shakira a tutorial on the shake of the booty

Their hip don’t lie.
This end of the week, Jennifer Lopez she made the decision Instagram to to share of repeat sequences, previously unpublished the Super Bowl 2020 earlier this year. In the video, the singer “Let’s Get Loud” was shared, it could be seen rehearsing her part of the show halftime of the Super Bowl and in another video, it was seen to give Shakira a tutorial on shaking, fast booty.
The singer of “Jenny from the Block” may be heard giving the singer of “Waka Waka” his best advice on how to shake his booty. “I do it with my knees, I shake my knees,” explained Lopez to Shakira.
And then she tells Shakira jokingly: “My mom taught me this when I was 4 years old.”
Lopez has sub-titled his message“I can’t believe that it’s been 3 months since the #SuperBowlLIV #HalftimeShow. It happened so many things since then, but I wanted to share a little bit of fun behind-the-scenes of our first rehearsal with the dancers and @Shakira.”
As fans may recall, the two have presented a performance of the show at half-time legendary and epic in February.
Moments of mode breathtaking to political statements, subtle but powerful, Lopez with his number of pole dance epic, the time viral Shakira and performance surprises Bad Bunny and J. Balvin—The spectacle of half-time this year was one for the books.
Earlier in the day, Lopez also shared some touching words and inspiring on Instagram in light of the current outbreak of coronavirus.
“In this time, when it is so easy to get off and think of anything that is not going to and that we did not and do not know the answers to … I am in the habit of saying three things I’m grateful for as soon as I open my eyes, and then at night when I’m lying in my bed, I list aloud three good things that happened that day “, she writes in her article, next to the photos of the actress on what looks like a trampoline. “It could be anything … and I try to change them for they are not the same every day. Stay positive and rest in safety. I love you and we miss you all … together, we will be soon.”
To watch Jennifer Lopez give Shakira a tutorial on the shake of the booty, watch the video Instagram above.