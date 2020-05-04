Watch Jennifer Lopez give Shakira a tutorial on the shake of the booty

Their hip don’t lie.

This end of the week, Jennifer Lopez she made the decision Instagram to to share of repeat sequences, previously unpublished the Super Bowl 2020 earlier this year. In the video, the singer “Let’s Get Loud” was shared, it could be seen rehearsing her part of the show halftime of the Super Bowl and in another video, it was seen to give Shakira a tutorial on shaking, fast booty.

The singer of “Jenny from the Block” may be heard giving the singer of “Waka Waka” his best advice on how to shake his booty. “I do it with my knees, I shake my knees,” explained Lopez to Shakira.

And then she tells Shakira jokingly: “My mom taught me this when I was 4 years old.”

Lopez has sub-titled his message“I can’t believe that it’s been 3 months since the #SuperBowlLIV #HalftimeShow. It happened so many things since then, but I wanted to share a little bit of fun behind-the-scenes of our first rehearsal with the dancers and @Shakira.”