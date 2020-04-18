Watch Jimmy Kimmel and Jack Black Surprised Nurse in the first line

Jimmy Kimmel and Jack Black teamed up to thank a nurse from the medical center Ochsner of New Orleans during the episode at home on Monday Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Together, they have paid tribute to the nurse doctor Jennell Melanconwho was #HealthCareHero of the show week and has been in the front line of the pandemic of sars coronavirus. Before unveiling his surprise, the duo took the time to hear her story.

“Every day, we take care of patients who receive a diagnosis of COVID-19,” said Jennell. “We’re trying to get them to be as healthy as possible and bring them back into the normal rhythm of life”, adding: “It is with pleasure that I take care of my city.”

While it continued, the mother of two children shared that his busy schedule was interfering with the plans of the Easter of her family and that she was in custody for the Easter Sunday.