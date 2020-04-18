Watch Jimmy Kimmel and Jack Black Surprised Nurse in the first line

Jimmy Kimmel and Jack Black teamed up to thank a nurse from the medical center Ochsner of New Orleans during the episode at home on Monday Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Together, they have paid tribute to the nurse doctor Jennell Melanconwho was #HealthCareHero of the show week and has been in the front line of the pandemic of sars coronavirus. Before unveiling his surprise, the duo took the time to hear her story.
“Every day, we take care of patients who receive a diagnosis of COVID-19,” said Jennell. “We’re trying to get them to be as healthy as possible and bring them back into the normal rhythm of life”, adding: “It is with pleasure that I take care of my city.”
While it continued, the mother of two children shared that his busy schedule was interfering with the plans of the Easter of her family and that she was in custody for the Easter Sunday.
“Unfortunately for my children, but fortunately for my patients, I had to work,” she explained. “So, Friday — good Friday — we had an Easter egg hunt with us, and they enjoyed it. So, perfect.”
In discussing his patients, Jennell has declared that the pandemic had created circumstances different from those to which she was accustomed, starting with the fact that the patients were not allowed to receive visitors. But it has allowed him to forge closer ties with the people she dealt with.
“We don’t appreciate the family as long as such things have not happened”, she explained. “And for me as a bedside nurse, I also appreciated that the family is there for us to introduce ourselves, we learn more about it. patients… We are getting closer, especially during this period of isolation. “
Grateful to be in contact with Jennell and for all the hard work she is doing, Jimmy, and Jack offered him, and his family, a gift card of $ 10,000 to Postmates. They have also revealed that they had also donated gift cards to her colleagues. as well as.
Last week, Jimmy has recruited his friend of long date Jennifer Aniston surprise Kimball Fairbanksa nurse from St. George, Utah, after learning that she had tested positive for COVID-19, has been withdrawn from work and isolated him now of his younger children. As Jennell, the duo was surprised Kimball and all the nurses in his room with a gift card Postmates $10, 000.
As I heard her story, Jennifer has expressed her gratitude for his sacrifice, saying: “I must just say that God bless you and all of you who do what you do. I do not even know how to express my gratitude for all that you do and put your health in danger and all that. You are just phenomenal. ”