Watch Joe Jonas and his friends famous face the world

Joe Jonas is doing (in a new city) with a little help from his friends. See for yourself in the new trailer for his series of trips Cup of Joe.
Launch on Quibi today, Monday, April 27, Cup of Joe follows Jonah, him of DNCE and Jonas Brothers the glory, travel the world before the tour Happiness Begins. Here he is with who he has bounced back in the world:
Sophie Turner in Amsterdam
Tina Fey in New York
Matthew McConaughey in Austin
Nick Jonas in Barcelona
Kevin Jonas in Barcelona
Lewis Capaldi in Berlin
David Hasselhoff in Berlin
Nicole Scherzinger in London
Lewis Hamilton in Paris
Jack Black in Los Angeles
“I have travelled the world with my brothers, playing in all the major cities, but I never had the time to explore,” says Jonas in the trailer below. Up to now.
Jonas is standing in New York (after having nibbled a pizza with Fey), sling beers, buddies with the Hoff, and more.
Cup of Joe is only the last Quibi to be launched. Turner has his own series, Surviveher first project since Game of thrones finished. And there are Liam Hemsworthit is Game the most dangerous, Anna Kendrick in Model, Chrissy Teigenown series of hearing Court of Chrissy, Disorganized with Tituss Burgessa new Distinguished with Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster, Chance the Rapper in Punk’d and much, much more. Each episode is designed for viewing mobile on the road in 10 minutes or less.
Get more information on the programming Quibi in the gallery above.