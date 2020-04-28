Watch Joe Jonas and his friends famous face the world

Joe Jonas is doing (in a new city) with a little help from his friends. See for yourself in the new trailer for his series of trips Cup of Joe.

Launch on Quibi today, Monday, April 27, Cup of Joe follows Jonah, him of DNCE and Jonas Brothers the glory, travel the world before the tour Happiness Begins. Here he is with who he has bounced back in the world:

Sophie Turner in Amsterdam

Tina Fey in New York

Matthew McConaughey in Austin

Nick Jonas in Barcelona

Kevin Jonas in Barcelona

Lewis Capaldi in Berlin

David Hasselhoff in Berlin

Nicole Scherzinger in London

Lewis Hamilton in Paris

Jack Black in Los Angeles

“I have travelled the world with my brothers, playing in all the major cities, but I never had the time to explore,” says Jonas in the trailer below. Up to now.