Watch Joel McHale roast funny Kevin Hart in the famous Face Game Sneak Peek

Let the games begin!

In this new teaser for The face of the celebrity game, which will be broadcast on Monday 6 July at 22 pm on E! Kevin Hart makes a mockery of what is going to happen in the night game the most fun. The peculiarities of Kevin and his wife Eniko Hart as a challenge to couples Terry Crews and Rebecca King Crews, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams and Joel McHale and Sarah McHale participate in a variety of ” challenges of the fools “.

“Welcome to The face of the celebrity game“Kevin says that in the earlier forecast. “This is the show, where your famous couples favorite face in front of the challenges of fools, all of the confinement of his crib. ”

According to the above images, the games include a wide range of unusual accessories, including the hands, small, spaghetti, balloons, chocolates and much more. What is even better? The stars compete for a good cause.

“And the winners will receive money for their charitable organization,” adds Kevin.