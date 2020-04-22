Watch Jojo Siwa remove his arc signature to reveal her natural hair

Jojo Siwa try a whole new look, high ponytail and bow not included.

The aesthetic bubblegum and the character’s larger-than-life phenomenon teen have become synonymous with his empire of several million dollars. To such a point that the fans of Jojo would not be that rarely the 16 year-old girl without a bow to the bright colours perched on his blond ponytail … until now.

In a video shared with TikTok of Jojo, the YouTuber abandons her favorite accessory and reveals her natural waves for the first time.

Jojo has decided to reveal this side after you have requested to nearly 19 million followers what they would like to see her do a video TikTok. “You should dress normally for a day”, wrote the main commentator. Shortly after, Jojo has responded to the request of the fan.