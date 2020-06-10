Watch Katy Perry and her nugget of a dog to make a pachyderm full to sing “Baby Mine” from “Dumbo” (video)

Twilight Time-stops and starts the final sale of Blu-ray

ComingSoon.net is sad to announce that Twilight Time, a label specialized personal videos are most appreciated, closes its doors. Known for the output of films in the studio classics and lesser-known and cult films in limited series of 3000 copies, Twilight Time does not come, with more titles, and will cease all operations this summer.

As a result, they will also be on the 30th of June. By then, there will be a reduction of the one-time price of all the titles Twilight Time – the new price is effective immediately will be $ 3.95, to 6.95, and $ 11,95 $. Click here to buy the final sale!

Ten for 115 $ special: This offer has been continued and updated to include ALL the titles in the price range above. The savings are automatically applied when you purchase a group of ten in the category of price 11.95 $.

Here is a statement from the company:

After nine years of successful operations in which 380 films from the 1930s to the 2010s have been released on DVD and Blu-ray disc, the label home video Twilight Time-founded by veterans of the studios and Hollywood filmmakers Brian Jamieson and the late, highly celebrated Nick Redman, will be released by no other title, and we will end operations this summer. A changing market, the rising costs of acquisitions of securities, and the death of a long-time partner and spokesperson of the company, Nick Redman, are the main reasons for the closure.

At its launch in 2011, Twilight Time has been the pioneer of the concept of placing on the market of rare and distinctive of all the genres of 3000 limited editions, available exclusively on two Web sites: Screen Archives Entertainment and the latest Twilight Time Movies. This has allowed movie-goers to dedicated to getting physical copies of titles in high demand which did not have storage space in the local stores of brick and mortar. Nick has named the company Twilight Time, because finally the concept of film as well material would have an “expiry date”, maybe sooner than later. Nick once said: “in The beginning, we never expected to be around for nearly a decade before it was time for the sun to set on the enterprise.”

During this time, the catalog Twilight Time has included films legendary libraries of Twentieth Century Fox, Sony Pictures, MGM / United Artists, Universal Studios, Film 4, Protagonist Pictures, Toei Company and other entities, and has presented at numerous Academy Award®- and award-winning titles international. Thanks to 30 years and more of Nick Redman as a music historian and film curator, award-winning, most trips have included tracks synchronized to music alone or of music and effects which have provided a platform uncommon for composers leased and unknown if vital to the process of realization. Many offers are also provided tracks informative audio commentary involving the co-founder, Redman, and a host of film historians of international repute who have contextualized and enhanced expert the viewing experience.

Since the beginning, the main actors of Twilight Time – the essayist and contributor to the comments Julie Kirgo, the designer packaging Louis Falzarano, the writer of the soundtrack/music historian Mike Matessino, the supervisor of the creating of disks, Jeff Jewett, and our project co-ordinator Mike Finnegan – have played a key role role of class in this unique adventure. We also want to acknowledge the extraordinary assistance of our distribution partners and marketing to Screen Screen and Twilight Time Movies. More importantly, the bottom of our hearts, we thank you, the collector of films grateful. You have supported us along this wonderful journey and we hope that you will continue to do so for these titles “unique” limited series you are always accessible.