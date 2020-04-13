Watch the documentary Coachella with Beyoncé, Kanye West and the hologram Tupac

Coachella was to start today.

While fans will have to wait until the fall to see Frank Ocean and Travis Scott as the headliners of the festival in 2020 in Indio, California, they can relive some of the magic placed in the comfort of their couches in the documentary YouTube Original Coachella: 20 Years in the desert, which is released today.

Produced and directed by Chris Perkel, the film nearly two hours in preparation for the last two decades and includes performances and stories behind the scenes that have shaped the festival from 1999 to 2019.

The retrospective of 20 years gives a rare look into the early days of Coachella, with pictures and interviews, previously unpublished, and defining moments of pop culture, including the hologram Tupac Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’2012 s set, OutKast”s 2014 meeting, and Beyoncé”s history. making performances from 2018. There are also appearances of others who have graced the stage, Coachella, in particular Kanye West, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Drake, Cardi B, etc

The filmmakers have discussed the release of the film after the postponement of the festival of 2020 due to the coronavirus. “There has been a lot of internal deliberations about when and how to publish it in this new context,” said Perkel the Hollywood Reporter. “As a filmmaker, I am grateful for the fact that it came out now, mainly in the place of the Coachella spring. This provides the opportunity for a small community experience by proxy which we all really want and that we’re forced to live without for the time being. “

Coachella 2020 is now expected to take place over two weekends from October 9 to 11 and from 16 to 18 October, with performances from Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, Big Sean, 21 Savage, DaBaby, Lil Sin X, etc .

Look at #Couchella below.