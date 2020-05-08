Watch the lyric video for the 929 of Halsey, from the new album, Manic

After releasing his new album is highly anticipated, Manic, on the 17th of January, Halsey has shared the lyric video of the song the most personal on the new disc, ‘929’. You can check out below.

Halsey has celebrated the unveiling of Manic with a special evening of album release in Los Angeles who did say to the crowd at which point the disk is personal.

“When I created Manic, I dived into the parts of me that were not yet healed, and I said:” No, I’m not going to wait “until later. I’m going to write about them now, ” said Halsey from the scene at the headquarters of Capitol Records Friday 17 January. “This was the most rewarding I have ever done because you have so unconditionally accepted, then thank you for accepting me.”

The event featured a performance that included songs of Manic, including the piece of fence off the competition, ‘929.’ She introduced the song by confessing: “It is probably the song most uncensored I’ve ever written in my life, so I’m happy to play for you guys this evening. “

“Thank you for celebrating with me today,” she wrote on Twitter after the show. “I’m so happy to have you.”

The third studio album by Halsey, Manic is now available at Capitol Records. It also includes the songs “Graveyard”, “Clementine”, “Final // Beautiful Stranger”, “Suga’s Interlude”, “You Should Be Sad” and his number one single Billboard Hot 100 2018 “Without Me”. The folder also includes appearances invited Dominic Fike, Alanis Morissette and Suga of BTS, and samples of Kate Winslet, John Mayer, Amanda Seyfried and Megan Fox.

Manic has already been lavished with praise from the critics. Rolling Stone gave the album a critical four-star and was named Manic “excellent new album”, praising his versatility of genres and “the portrait autobiographical gross Halsey of [herself] as a young mess, wanting her share of love and affection in a hostile world “. In a review of four stars, The Guardian praised the evolution in lyrical Halsey, citing that “his confidence, lyric is coupled with the production of character, which overlaps with the R&B, country, pop-rock trash, the Kacey Musgraves-ish cosmic Americana and more.”

Manic is now available and can be purchased here.