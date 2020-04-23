WB announces new release date for the Batman, king Richard, untitled Fred Hampton

Warner Bros has announced the changes and updates following their release schedule: Many saints of Newark password 25/09/20 at 03/12/21; Reminiscence will be out the 16/04/21 it will be released in IMAX; The Batman password 25/06/21 the 10/01/21 this will be released in IMAX; Elvis movie without a title password 10/01/21 at 11/05/21; King Richard password 25/11/20 the 19/11/21; Untitled Fred Hampton password 21/08/20 to Unset; The flash password 07/01/22 at 06/03/22 this will be released in IMAX; Shazam! 2 password 04/01/22 at 11/04/22 this will be released in IMAX; Film event WB without title will be out the 25/06/21; a Film event WB without title will be out the 04/01/22.

As previously reported by the studio, In the heights – an adaptation of the hit musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda who was to leave this summer – as well as a stop-motion animated adventure Scoob and thriller from James Wan Malignant have been suspended, and they remain without release dates.

“King Richard” is a drama and sport starring Will Smith as the father of the legends of tennis, Venus and Serena Williams.

For the moment, Warner Bros. maintains the release date of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet (17 July) and Wonder Woman 1984 (August 14)