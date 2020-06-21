WB pushes back the beginning of Christopher Nolan and rééditera the creation, for the 10th anniversary

Warner Bros Pictures partners with the exhibitors to invite the public from all over the world to celebrate the Reissue of the celebration of the 10th anniversary of Christopher NolanThe feeling of the box office to critical acclaim “Inception”, the 17 of July. This theatrical event special anniversary will also offer the public a rare glimpse at the images of the awaited movie of Nolan “Beginning”, which will make its debut in the world of two weeks later, on July 31. Viewers will also get an exclusive preview of some of the films on the following list of Warner Bros

“We are particularly pleased, in this environment is complex and changeable, to introduce the” Principle “of Christopher Nolan, one of the pillars of the global size, scope and scale, to cut the breath, in cinemas around the world on the 31st of July”, said Toby Emmerich, president of Warner Bros Pictures Group. “It has been more than any of us could have imagined since we saw a movie on the big screen, and to thank the fans of Chris as we prepare for the day of the inauguration of the” Principle, we are also happy to offer his masterpiece “Inception” in theaters for its 10th anniversary on July 17. “

John David Washington is the new protagonist of the show, science fiction, action original of Christopher Nolan, “Principle”. Armed with a single word – Principle – and in the struggle for the survival of the world, the Protagonist travels through a twilight world of international espionage to a mission that will take place in faster than real-time. It is a journey back in time. Of the investment. The film also features Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, with Michael Caineand Kenneth Branagh.

“Inception “, a movie of action-sci-fi-2010 written and directed by Nolan, who also produced the film with Emma Thomas, starring Leonardo DiCaprio as a professional thief who steals information by infiltrating the subconscious of his targets. You are offered the possibility to erase your criminal record as a means of payment for the implementation of the idea of another person in the subconscious mind of a target. The distribution includes a set of Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy, Dileep Rao, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger and Michael Caine.