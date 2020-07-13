“We are experiencing a bomb” : Maluma and Jennifer Lopez announce a collaboration – Latin

That Maluma and Jennifer Lopez I have not done a duo that is strange. Especially, after the beautiful alchemy that existed between them during the filming of the movie Marry Methe romantic comedy which will be adjusted to the sample. Good news : the two stars have announced that they were collaborating on a new project. “🎶 No matter what happens ( … ) Are you ready ?”so wrote Jennifer Lopez in her Instagram in the caption of the two pictures where we can see his accomplices on the side of the singer in colombia. Of his hand, the one that has just come out with a remix of Djadja with Aya Nakamura, has released a photo of him in the company of Jennifer Lopez, with the following word : “We are experiencing a bomb”. What you need to do go crazy for their fans !

If many users think that it will be the soundtrack of the movie they filmed togetherno official information has been given as to the nature of this piece. The release date is also unknown. As a reminder, the the film Marry Me it is expected in French theatres at the end of this year (if all goes well). The colombian singer will play the lover of the star at the age of 50. According to the synopsis of the movie produced by Universal Pictures and directed by Kat Coiro, a couple of hours to marry, a pop superstar (played by Jennifer Lopez, as well) who discovers that her boyfriend, a rock star (played by Maluma), is having an affair with his assistant. Confused, she takes the stage and chooses a random person, a math teacher, for what was to become her husband (played by Owen Wilson).