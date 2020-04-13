Nahuel Guzman, keeper of Tigers, commented that his ability to go out playing with the feet of the learned in his childhood, when he played defense, and he mentioned that soccer is going to evolve until you reach the day that you are going to play without a goalkeeper.

“Today, more than ever, to me we are headed to the football without archers. Smaller arcs, and we play without goalkeepers, some coaches have already told him so,” he said Nahuel Guzmanin an interview with TNT Sports.

“I always like to tackle, I was a central defender, until he was 12 or 13 years old, after I became a goalkeeper,” he added.

The argentine also explained that all their lectures recorded in Periscope, so that any person can go to the source and to have their statements in the correct context.

“I Periscope, who wants to go to the source there is going to be. One speaks in conference, there are people who write to Twitter at the same time that I speak and it is difficult to put it in context. That’s why I put it on, and all have the possibility of going to the source, there is recorded forever,” explained the archer.

About your hair cut in favour of the lesbo-gay community, the argentine acknowledged that he received thousands of messages and many of them people will agradecia to understand the situation that they lived.

“There is everything, people who say that Guzman was pu… and people who Instagram have left me messages wonderful, expressing what they live. I learned a lot from the topic, accompanying different struggles, that to make them visible, we help quite a bit”, he concluded.