We didn’t know! Jason Momoa was snuggled against another man OMG!

This is not possible! See our Jason Momoa “Aquaman” hugging another man and sing music romantic Wake up when all this occurs!

February 8, 2020

This has broken the hearts! What we thought impossible, our worst nightmare has been realized and it is to see our love Jason Momoa “Aquaman” embraces another man and sings of the romantic music Wakes us when all this happens!

If we had not seen with our own eyes, we would not. And not only he took them in his arms, but he sang the famous song “Unchained melody”, while the two were holding a whip. OMG!

But don’t worry, if you have already reached this point, it is necessary to make a clarification: all of this is the demonstration of two friends: Jason Momoa and James corden.

And is that, the famous presenter of the CBS invited to Jason Momoa to share with him for two hours, in the segment of his show, “Two hours free”.

Jason he picked up first on the two bikes, but as Corden he was afraid to ride one of these monsters of metal, Aquaman It was exchanged for a motorcycle with a sidecar.

The evening also Jason Momoa It showed him shooting with a bow and arrow and how to use a whip, how the hug happened.

.