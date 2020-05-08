We found the red lipstick worn by Angelina Jolie in Maleficent !

“Evil : The Power of Evil” is in the cinema since the 16 October. Angelina Jolie played the Evil witch for the second time. Impossible not to move to the side of her flaming red lipstick. Good news, it was the reference !

On the occasion of the celebration of Halloween on October 31st, we couldn’t hope for better than of get information on the make up of Evil, that could be one of the Halloween costumes the most popular this year. Played by Angelina Jolie, Maleficent is a Disney character dark-eyed, with very fair skin and especially the lips as red as blood.

So when the cosmetics brand Mac Cosmestics puts online the physical transformation of the actress, it is the effervescence. Not only Mac Cosmetics unveils a behind-the-scenes of the preparation of Angelina Jolie, but even giving us the reference of the famous lipstick. This is the matte lipstick Russian Red.

Other products to look like Evil

The movie star is not just a lipstick for Mac Cosmetics. In order to sublimate the mouth, make-up artists have also used a lip pencil Cherry and a lip gloss Lipglass Clear. For a smoky black and intense, Angelina Jolie wears eye shadows Scene and Print with their mascara Extreme Dimension 3D Black Lash.

Everything for a perfect disguise !