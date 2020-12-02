CELEBRITIES

WE HAVE NEVER SEEN KENDALL JENNER WITH SUCH LONG HAIR: NEW SUPER EXTENSIONS

Posted on

Kendall Jenner has always been the only one in the family to stay true to her hair. Other than that time she went blonde for London Fashion Week, she has never dyed her hair in a radical way and lets it shine in its natural state. The cut is always the same: medium length and very layered.

But on December 1st, the supermodel shared a really exciting update on her Instagram stories: Kendall added new long extensions and is now officially part of the ” super long hair club” – like all her sisters.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kendall ♡ (@kendalljennersnapchats)

The first photo shared by Kendall is this mirror selfie to show off her flowing hair, which reaches below her waist.

Then she enjoyed posing with her favorite hat of the season, the plush bucket hat we’ve already talked about here. As you can see, the extensions are very long, slightly disheveled, of a brand new bright honey blonde.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kendall ♡ (@kendalljennersnapchats)

For years, Kendall has been wearing her hair up to her shoulders, so seeing it now so long really does have a certain effect.

But with all the extensions running in Kardashian-Jenner homes, it was only a matter of time before the 25-year-old felt like trying them too.

Who knows? Maybe she’ll follow in her sisters’ footsteps and start experimenting with different looks. We can’t wait to find out.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

18.7K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath
3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project
3.1K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is
2.8K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys
2.6K
CELEBRITIES

KRISTEN STEWART: GIRLFRIEND DYLAN MEYER SHARED A ROMANTIC COUPLE PHOTO
2.2K
Games

Geometry Dash Download Full Game Latest Version
2.2K
Games

Biomutant Download Free Game For COMPUTER Full Version
2.1K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott
1.9K
CELEBRITIES

OLIVIA WILDE AND JASON SUDEIKIS WOULD BREAK UP AFTER NINE YEARS TOGETHER
1.5K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’
To Top