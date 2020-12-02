WE HAVE NEVER SEEN KENDALL JENNER WITH SUCH LONG HAIR: NEW SUPER EXTENSIONS

Kendall Jenner has always been the only one in the family to stay true to her hair. Other than that time she went blonde for London Fashion Week, she has never dyed her hair in a radical way and lets it shine in its natural state. The cut is always the same: medium length and very layered.

But on December 1st, the supermodel shared a really exciting update on her Instagram stories: Kendall added new long extensions and is now officially part of the ” super long hair club” – like all her sisters.

The first photo shared by Kendall is this mirror selfie to show off her flowing hair, which reaches below her waist.

Then she enjoyed posing with her favorite hat of the season, the plush bucket hat we’ve already talked about here. As you can see, the extensions are very long, slightly disheveled, of a brand new bright honey blonde.

For years, Kendall has been wearing her hair up to her shoulders, so seeing it now so long really does have a certain effect.

But with all the extensions running in Kardashian-Jenner homes, it was only a matter of time before the 25-year-old felt like trying them too.

Who knows? Maybe she’ll follow in her sisters’ footsteps and start experimenting with different looks. We can’t wait to find out.