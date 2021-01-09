WE HAVE TO TALK ABOUT ZENDAYA’S FIRST LOOK OF THE YEAR: A “BOSS LADY” 2021

Okay, we really need to mention the look of a ” boss lady ” who Zendaya wore to kick-off 2021.

While we’re slowly getting back to wearing real pants instead of sweatpants, the Euphoria actress has decided instead to do things right and slip into a fabulous tailored suit in a bright shade of gray by Alexandre Vauthier.

The gorgeous 24-year-old posted a couple of photos of her Instagram look and, Woah, we’re completely obsessed with it.

In the first shot, we see the silk bustier with ruffles and high-waisted trousers, in the second the matching blazer resting on the shoulders for a real high fashion moment. Golden accessories: chain, rings and a bracelet made up of small leaves.

Zendaya’s first New Year outfit makes you want to dress up in a chic suit and go out to conquer the world.

Either way, we know we can always count on Zendaya (and her stylist Law Roach) for a memorable fashion moment, in this case, the first big fashion moment of 2021.

By the way, after making history by winning the first Emmy Award for her performance since Euphoria, Zendaya could even win an Oscar with her next film project!