“We hope to see Roger Federer and Serena Williams in 2021”

CEO of Wimbledon Richard Lewis hope Roger Federer and Serena Williams be able to participate in the edition of 2021 Championships after the pandemic COVID-19 has forced the organizers to cancel the tournament history this year.

Federer has been operated on his right knee after the Match for Africa 6, and his return to the field was planned for the swing, but there are now many doubts about the whole tennis season 2020. The Swiss Maestro and American were among the first players to react to the news by expressing their disappointment and their sadness.

Lewis said: “We would be delighted to see them both. This is something that we can’t wait. We hope that we amuserons even more next year. “During this time, the ATP and the WTA have extended the suspension of the season until at least 13 July.

Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia, has admitted that there is currently no guarantee that it will be able to resume the game by the end of 2020. “It is a difficult situation for everyone. It would be really great if the sport could recover.

But I do not think that it is unrealistic to say that there will be more tennis in 2020. My optimism leads me to think that things will get better sooner than we imagine, “ Lewis said. In any case, thanks to an insurance policy concluded in 2003 , at the time of the SARS epidemic (policy provided in the case of a pandemic virus), it will help Wimbledon save a large part of the profits, covering nearly 100 million pounds sterling.