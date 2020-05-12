we know a little more about the role of the Red Witch

During the Comic Con 2019 San Diego, Kevin Feige, boss of Marvel, has bestowed on us more news on the films that would compose the Phase 4 of the MCU. Among the feature films which have been advertised on this occasion, we can mention in particular the highly-anticipated sequel to Doctor Strange, entitled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The output of this result is expected for the may 7, 2021. In this film, which will always be directed by Scott Derrickson, the Master of the Mystical Arts, as embodied by Benedict Cumberbatch, will share the screen with another iconic character in the MCU : Wanda Maximoffaka the Red Witchinterpreted by the sublime Elizabeth Olsen.

If until now the mystery has hung over the role that would hold Wanda in this film, today we know a little bit more thanks to Scott Derrickson.

The Red Witch, a student of Doctor Strange ?

It is a user of Reddit, answering to the nickname of u/whipg, who is reminded of the declarations of Scott Derrickson, during a session of questions/answers that took place in 2016. After u/whipg, at this time, the director would have given clues to the role that could keep Wanda in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

During this session of questions/answers, a fan of the MCU would be, in effect, asked the director if the Red Witch was going to integrate the film as astudent of the Sorcerer Supreme. What Scott Derrickson replied : “Not in this movie “. According to the fans, this answer would leave the door open to this possibility in the suite of Doctor Strange.

An adventure horror

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is presented as the first horror film of the MCU. Scott Derrickson spoke of an adventure, horror and gothic, which will be darker than the films to which the MCU has accustomed us so far. According to what we know, Doctor Strange and his team will be led to discover the universe that were previously unexplored, and to the meeting of creatures of which we were unaware of the existence.

Wanda could therefore take part in this adventure as a student of the Master of the Mystical Arts. With the Sorcerer Supreme, she could hone her magical powers to help in his quest. To have the heart net, it will still require some patience.







