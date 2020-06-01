we know more !

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are back together and for good ! This time the lovebirds have decided to rethink their priorities !

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons this is no longer rumors ! the two former would be returned together after reconciliations have been much anticipated ! It explains to you !

In fact, by this time in the family Kardashian all appear to be recovering in terms of love for some members. Has the image of Kourtney Kardashian who was also presented with his boyfriend Younes Bendjima. Of surprise in recent weeks and returns unexpected ! Even if there were rumors, nobody had any idea that the couple Kendall Jenner and Simmons would all so soon !

As a reminder, the two lovers are separated last may. But it seems that they have decided to give it a new chance. Already mid-December Kendall was caught attending one of his basketball matches. It is this that has cast doubt among fans who were not slow to understand ! Moreover, a source revealed details crisp on the chain E!News.

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons will leave another chance !

It is a revival of interest which no one was expecting it this time. It is understood from this source that Kendall and Ben loved each other again, the only problem : their agenda ! ” They are separated because it became difficult to continue their relationship because of their busy schedules. But they have kept in contact, their rupture has never been chaotic, therefore, there was no rancor between them. These past few weeks, Kendall has spent a lot of time with Ben in Philadelphia. As soon as she can, she goes there to see “ thus a source explained to E! News.

However, this problem of “time” would always be a problem between them. Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are overwhelmed and trying their best to give yourself time. “They love, love, love and everyone wants to be part of the life of the other. They are so comfortable together and laugh constantly. It works well between them. When their schedule allows and they can see each other, they do everything for that to happen. Ben wants to take his break to the season in Los Angeles. ” continued the source, hoping that this time it works !

See this publication on Instagram 2018 at 1 :52 am PST

Tags : Ben Simmons – E!News – incredible family kardashian – Kendall Jenner – Kendall jenner as a couple – kendall jenner break – Kourtney Kardashian – younes Bendjima