We know that the favorite brand of the Bella Hadid (and available) !

We ado(ooo)of ore, to observe the appearance of the Bella Hadid. And that falls well, because it was discovered that one of his favorite brands was French … and accessible !

Remember, in December last year already, while that Bella Hadid enjoying quietly their well-deserved vacation with her friend Kendall Jennershowed him the brand of his jacket, shorts, wool and mohair. It was, therefore, toa piece of hyper trend signed Musierthe clothing brand created by Anne-Laure But alias Adenorahthe it-girl French.

Would be good the French brand it is in reality a true crush for the mannequin international Bella Hadid. While she was enjoying the Italian sun with Hailey Bieberholidays in Sardinia, Bella did not hesitate to fly again your jacket Amanda. One might think that when one is as famous as Bella Hadidwe avoid to make several times the same clothes. This is not at all the case of the it-girlthat door this time, his vest preferred with a red bike, a hand bag and leopard … a mask of black fabric (all the same not to mention the presence of the virus).

Marketed at a price of 110 eurosthe cardigan Amanda signed Musier for the time being out of stock on the website of the brand. But don’t hesitate to subscribe to the alert : who knows, you may be able to success to get her !

>>> Bella Hadid, Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian… check out the common point among all these celebrities !

>>> Bella Hadid : the full containment to shoot the new collection of Jacquemus in Facetime

Find us on Instagram : @voici_style