We know the first name of the second child of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

No first name so far-fetched or difficult to wear, the couple decided to keep it simple unlike many american stars. Thus, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have decided to name their son Dimitri Portwood in order to pay tribute to the origins of the Ukrainian his mother.

>>> Mila Kunis gave birth to her second child !

It is on the site More – co-founded by the actor – as was the case during the birth of their daughter Wyatt Isabelle (2 years ago), that the lovebirds have revealed the name of their baby. Married with his sweetheart from 2015, after three years of relationship, Ashton Kutcher had inadvertently revealed the sex of her future child on a tv set only a few weeks after the wedding but for the moment we don’t know the name of the new-born.

>>> Ashton Kutcher reveals the sex of her second child with Mila Kunis

The little boy, born last November 30, has failed to inherit a name a little more convoluted ! Ashton Kutcher had revealed to the american media that he initially wanted to baptize his son Hawkeyein reference to the mascot of his university in the us. And obviously, the young parents have had to hold discussions to agree on a name for the new baby. But if there’s one thing on which they agreed it is the media exposure of their baby. “We want to enable our children to make their own choices about the fact of being publicized or not. We don’t want to make that choice for them”they wrote on the site. They have therefore not posted pictures of the small Dimitri anytime soon.

>>> Ashton Kutcher : check out the amazing name he would give to her second child (VIDEO)