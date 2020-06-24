We know the programming of the open-air cinema at la Villette !

From 22 July to 23 August, within the park of the Villette, in Paris, will take place the Festival of outdoor cinema. This year, the program is organized around the theme “Grandeur Nature”.

Even more since the confinement period, the drive-in and the open-air cinemas are a success. This is great because every year, the parc de la Villette in the Nineteenth arrondissement of Paris, is organising a film festival outside. From 22 July to 23 August next, discover or rediscover films around the theme of “Grandeur Nature”. The event is free but advance booking is required on the site. The sessions are to be booked every Monday from the 20th of July, at 11 o’clock, in order to comply with the health standards.

The complete program of the festival in 2020 :

Wednesday July 22 – The Great Bath Gilles Lellouche

Thursday, July 23 – Easy rider Dennis Hopper (not to be 12 years old)

Friday, July 24, – Mad Max : Fury Road George Miller

Saturday, July 25 – Kirikou and the wild beasts by Michel Ocelot and Bénédicte Galup

Sunday 26 July – The Harvests of the sky Terrence Malick

Wednesday, July 29, – Like a plane Bruno Podalydès

Thursday, July 30, – Into the Wild Sean Penn

Friday 31 July – Brothers Sisters Jacques Audiard

Saturday 1st August – Microbe and Gasoil Michel Gondry

Sunday, August 2 – Little Big Man Arthur Penn

Wednesday, August 5 – The Journey to the Pyrenees Arnaud and Jean-Marie Larrieu

Thursday, August 6 – Grizzly Man Werner Herzog

Friday, August 7, – Thelma and Louise Ridley Scott

Saturday 8 August – The Song of the sea from Tomm Moore

Sunday, August 9 – Death to the kits Alfred Hitchcock

Wednesday, August 12 – The piano Lesson Jane Campion

Thursday, August 13 – Leave no trace Debra Granik

Friday, August 14, – A true Story David Lynch

Saturday 15 August – It was a time the revolution Sergio Leone

Sunday, August 16, – Out of Africa Sydney Pollack

Wednesday 19 August – Lady Chatterley Pascale Ferran

Thursday 20 August – The Secret of Brokeback Mountain Ang Lee

Friday, August 21, – Arizona Dream Emir Kusturica

Saturday, August 22 – The Lord of the rings : the return of The king Peter Jackson

Sunday 23 August – The Big Blue Luc Besson