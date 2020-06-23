We know the release date of Disney+ in Belgium – Tv

The streaming service Disney has set the date for its launch in eight new European countries, such as Belgium, the 15th of September next.

In the war of the streaming platforms furious, Belgium will soon have a new operator, and not less important: Disney+. In reality, it will be launched in Portugal, in Norway, in Darnemark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Luxembourg and, therefore, in Belgium, on the 15th of September. The subscription price has been set at 6,99 € per month or 69,99 euros for an annual subscription.

Disney+ meet the content from the catalogues of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, as well as many of the original productions (films, series, documentaries, short films).

Among these original contents, we may note, in particular, The Mandalorianof the series in the Star Wars universe established by Jon Favreau, and the critically acclaimed; the documentary series The world according to Jeff Goldblum; or Under the spotlight (Again!), reality tv show produced by Kristen Bell.

The Disney service+ will be available in most mobile phones and connected to the screens, including gaming consoles, media players, streaming and connected tvs. The subscription allows you to have 4 simultaneous streams, unlimited downloads on 10 devices. More information on the site www.disneyplus.com

In addition to the giants of Netflix, Amazon Prime and now Apple TV+, it will be remembered that Disney+ also plays in front of the platforms are more modest, but no less qualitative as Uncut, the european service that caters to movie fans, Shadowz, dedicated to horror cinema, or even Tënkspecializing in the documentary genre.

