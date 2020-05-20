We know the release date of the duo of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

It was information that we knew for several weeks already : Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have registered all the title Rain On Me for the next album of the singer on the heels high.

Waiting for the release of Chromatica, on may 29, the two pop stars, who hold together not less than 227 millions of fans on Instagram, have announced the release date of their duet.

The release date of the duet between Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande unveiled

Tuesday, may 19, the two stars were each released on their own account in Instagram a photo, who should do the cover for the single and that reveals probably the universe of the clip of the song.

The program ? Glamour, leather, studded, fishnet stockings, neon colors and even a knife stuck in the thigh of Lady Gaga. A crazy world, sexy and rock, the image of the singer.

In the caption of the photo, the two women have announced the release date Rain On Me : Friday, may 22. Good news for the aficionados who do not have a lot of time waiting !

Guests on the album of Lady Gaga, Chromatica

In addition to Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga is surrounded by the great names in music to compose his album Chromatica. Securities with OneRepublic, Ryan Tedder and Elton John are in the program. A cocktail of madness that has enough to make you drool !

As a reminder, the album of Lady Gaga was originally scheduled for April 10, but its release had been shifted due to the Coronavirus. “I find it inappropriate to release this album with everything that is happening around this global pandemic,” said the singer.