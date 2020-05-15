We know why Emma Stone chose “Emma” as a stage name

Emma Stone was entrusted to the W magazine on the choice of his stage name. The least we can say is that it was complicated !

Did you know that “Emma” was not the real name ofEmma Stone ? The young woman’s freshly oscar winner confided to the magazine W on his choice of stage name. And we can say that it has been laborious ! At the age of 16, Emily Stone, his real name, was left to hear him say that she could not use her own name if she really wanted to be an actress. At this time, there was already an Emily Stone famous.

The young woman explained it this way : “Ask a teenager of 16 years to choose a new name is really interesting, because I was there ‘I’m going to be Riley, my name will be Riley Stone’.“Only problem, the young woman is recognized to be absolutely not in the name of the stage, to the point that it did not meet the people that spoke to him. “I was Riley Stone for 6 months, during which I made an appearance in the series Malcolm. One day, they were there ‘Riley, Riley’ and I had no idea of the person to whom they could speak well. He said to me, ‘hey, come on, we need you on the board’. And I said, ‘Oh I’m not Riley, I can’t be Riley’.“Following this mishap, the actress has tried another option : Emily J. Stone. “I could choose Emily J. Stone, but it looks a lot like Michael J. Fox, and I love it, but I don’t think I could steal him the J.“added the young woman. “So I changed my name Emmabecause it looks a lot like Emily, but most people call me ‘M’.“Not always easy life of an actress.

G. V.