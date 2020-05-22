we look at it or not ? Our critical

Los Angeles artists and collectors and millionaires are ready to pay fortunes to works of art that can pay big dividends. When the assistant to a gallery owner feared putting his hand on a series of paintings of the lavish of a little known artist who just passed away, she will, with the assistance of the critical Morf Wandewalt, try to take advantage of them. But such works are not simply paintings pigmented…

The love of art (or almost). The Velvet Buzzsaw sign the reunion of Dan Gilroy and Jake Gyllenhaal, five years after Night Call. Original in its storyline and the themes it addresses, the film impresses from the outset, when he portrayed a gallery of wacky characters and colorful, art critics sufficient in galleries are not (too) greedy, passing by the artist’s disillusioned. Pétulantes and profiteuses, these personalities all execrable examples of sequences with a strong power comic, and are beautifully sketched out by a cast of four-star, like Jake Gyllenhaal (who is with delight and the role of critical pedant bisexual), Toni Collette, Rene Russo, Zawe Ashton (Fresh Meat on Netflix).

The art of the (update) death. Of biting satire of the contemporary art world, the film glides gradually to the fantastic film, tends slasher. But the overall lack of suspense and a real breath of horror. Gilroy gets tangled a few brushes between the genres that he wants to imbue his film, even if the animation of the canvases, taking lives to fulfill their destiny, fateful, is quite sumptuous. There was no denying that one takes a certain pleasure in front of our screen. Entertaining, stylish, fun and gently scary, The Velvet Buzzsaw will amuse the gallery (well what, he needed to really do it) !