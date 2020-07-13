we look at or it zaps the movie of Charlize Theron ?

Attention, the following article contains mild spoilers about the plot of the movie Old Guard, posted by Netflix on Friday, July 10. If you do not want to know, just you to discover the trailer is viewable below !

Old Guard is a part of the original movies Netflix that one waited with the greatest impatience for 2020. The story of this film that mixes fantasy and action XXL will centre on a group of immortal warriors who have fought for many hundreds of years. In the main role, we find Charlize Theron, is particularly convincing, say it now. But the rest of the film is at its level ?

Old Guard, a nice idea that deserved to be still (a little) better

If the story itself is rather attractive, due to its originality, adaptation, fishing heavily in some areas. If the trailer was explosive, the action scenes quickly become repetitive and even predictable. Has to want to do too much, playing the card of the spectacular, Old Guard falls in the facility. See seep, nor seen nor known in a military base on high security where still kill 10 soldiers surarmés with a simple scratch becomes almost boring.

If Charlize Theron sign a very good incarnation, as in his previous tests of action movies, the rest of the cast is not really to his advantage. Or Chiwetel Ejiofor, or Matthias Schoenaerts will not truly succeed to convince us. The treason of which will be the victim of the group, as the evolution of different characters from a psychological point of view is particularly visible.

Positive Point, however, on this adaptation to the modern world, including Highlander has only been able to dream of. The impact of social networks, or video, on the ability of the group to remain secret also offers the prospects attractive for the future. Good news, a sequel is very clearly in the program if we believe the last images of the film…