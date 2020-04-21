“We lost 3-2 and Ibrahimovic we grit: “When I say something, I kill him”

Joao Pedro, player portugus who was the partner of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the The los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS in the united States, record a couple of phrases polmicas of the sweden striker in his step for the american league.

“Jugbamos against Houston Dynamo. We got 0-1 up, but we soared up to the 2-1. We managed to tie, but in the last few minutes we scored the 3-2 final” record the footballer, now in the CD Tondela in your country.



At the end of the match, in the dressing room, Zlatan exploitation. He said: ‘If vens here for the beach or for a walk of truth, diganmelo. I have 300 million euros, an island… I don’t need this for anything,” was surprised by all of Ibrahimovic before threatening the campus: “The first thing that I say something to him to kill”.

