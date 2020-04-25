We must talk about the looks revolting Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in quarantine

The adorable couple formed by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello get the chance to be in isolation together, but their looks “extravagant” during this time leave us puzzled.

Shawmila, the nickname given to their pair, and he is currently confined to Miami. The two singers seem to respect the rules of voluntary isolation, but they take time to go for a walk outside for a good dose of fresh air!

Before you get started, here is a reminder of what they look like normally:



AFP

They seem to have the same routine every day: they go outside with a cup of coffee and leisurely kissing.

When these now legendary stairs, the lovers do not cease to surprise us, either by their choice of attire of the most strange behaviour inexplicable.

Whether involuntary or for us to entertain, we must talk about it.

So here are the 6 looks the ragtag worn by Shawmila:

1. The one where it all began

During their very first walk, Shawn has decided to opt for a minimalist look by not wearing shorts, no shirt.

Camila has chosen a dress-bandana very relaxed, and they kissed languidly.

2. The one with the empty cups

During this walk, where Camila wore a look rather sporty, while Shawn was wearing a t-shirt with the hole, people could not help but notice that their cups were empty.

Strange, just like the yawn of Shawn that will make you yawn your turn:

3. The one where the dress-bandana is back

We appreciate a celebrity who is not afraid of re-wearing the same clothes in public!

They have also made this beautiful TikTok that day:

https://www.tiktok.com/@shawnmendes/video/6806752998283398405

4. The one where they walked slowly

This video Shawmila, taken on 31 march shows that they are taking their time in their daily walking. In silence, eyes closed, the couple seems to be enjoying every second of their time outside.

In addition, the combination of the pants “funky” with the camisole in crochet worn by Camila is a bold move.

5. The one where they were on the bike

Another variant, this time, the couple preferred a bike ride to their usual walk.

One wonders if it was the idea of Shawn because Camila seems to be furious.

6. The “You Go Girl”

It was a day of graphic t-shirts! Camila opted for an optimistic message, as Shawn wanted to demonstrate his passion for crossfit. Special Mention to the pants with polka dots and cup Minions of Camila.

Bonus, here is the look worn by Camilla during a meditation session in his court.

It is hoped that they will in any case!