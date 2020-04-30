“We need each other “

Megyn Kelly, star reporter of Fox News, is a conservative woman, controversial, very different from you. How have you understood this character ?

Charlize Theron – At the beginning, I was overwhelmed. Not only because it is very famous in the United States, but also because it has radical positions. She has made multiple statements with which I will never be okay, but I didn’t want that this part of his personality is obscured in the film. This is the case as a whole that mattered here : Megyn and the other women of Fox News, regardless of their political convictions, that I do not share, have accomplished a feat in making it to dismiss their boss, Roger Ailes.

Have you encountered ?

Charlize Theron – No. I didn’t want it to have the impression that I have been using it and I also worried that she does not feel ill at ease, given that we address precisely the aspects spiny of his personality and of his career. The rest, I had his book, interviews, hours of broadcasts and newspapers to try to understand it, she who always seems so stoic. Moreover, this cold-blooded apparent is without a doubt his or her way to it to protect themselves, to show nothing of what affects it. In the course of the preparation, which has also been to find the makeup and prosthetics to resemble him to the maximum, I found I had more in common with her than I thought. She is incredibly ambitious and determined, two traits that characterize me also and also have been sometimes used against me. Ambition in women is not always well seen.

As a producer, have you blown the name of your partner to the director ?

Charlize Theron –Quite. Nicole Kidman and I were looking for a common project for fifteen years. As for Margot Robbie, his talent impresses me as much as the way she conducts her career.

In the choice of your producer, make sure you to address subjects strong ?

Charlize Theron – I maintain a report of a paradox in all this : when I turn Fast & Furious 9 or The Old Guarda big production on mercenaries immortal without particular message, I can’t help but want to enrich my character. The other hand, in Tully or ScandalI deals with essential issues, but I am very vigilant about your employee. I have this fear horrible to make a film that is viewed as a sermon that would turn people off, while I try to put light on a subject that is dear to me. We must find the right balance between entertainment and engagement. I am, for example, some that a lot of men have understood that it was the post-partum depression thanks to the tone irreverent Tully.

At what point in the scandal, Fox News has it affected american society ?

Charlize Theron –When Roger Ailes was fired for harassment, this had never happened in any american institution. At the outset, nobody thought that this media magnate, regarded as untouchable, would fall. And it happened : women’s, less powerful than their attacker, have been successful. A real turning point : a year later, Harvey Weinstein was arrested, #MeToo and Time’s Up were created, and Bill Cosby was in jail… This case was only the first of a long list. The threat is everywhere, constant, and it is important to talk about it again and again to ensure that impunity no longer exists. I also have the feeling that the word is better understood, that we begin to accept that the people refused to admit before. What happens, for example, that the victim should review his aggressor, but this does not make her an accomplice.

Do you believe in a profound change in this regard ?

Charlize Theron –Nothing is gained and, in my opinion, neither you nor I will see a real change. The evidence, these women Fox News have been ostracized and have had trouble finding a job. It is revolting, as far as severance is perceived by Roger Ailes, than the amount paid to its victims. The problem will be solved only when women will be able to speak without suffering the consequences. Journalists Fox News knew that they risked it big, but have put the case before them. They have sacrificed everything for our children who, I hope, will no longer have to evolve in environments as toxic. But no revolution is not made in a day.

There should also be a change at the top of the pyramid, right ?

Charlize Theron –It is certain that a president like Donald Trump do to help us in anything. During the production of Scandalwho tells a form of victory over sexism, the election campaign was in full swing. Trump her thoughts misogynist and he was still elected. Ironic, is it not ? When you think that Megyn Kelly had to apologize to the man who insulted her for months on Twitter because she asked him a question about his misogyny… I dream of a president who gives the good example instead of encouraging behaviors of the middle ages.

In your career, have you sometimes felt that to take the floor could you serve ?

Charlize Theron –During my first audition, I had to deal with a man’s behaviour totally inappropriate. I regret even today not me being a rebel on the move. One day, I told this experience to a journalist. I gave him the identity of the dirty type, I had the heart that was beating a hundred to the hour, but it has not released the name. The media, mainly male, often protect the abusers out of fear, out of habit, out of solidarity or, worse, because they doubt the word of the women.

Do you think your two girls when you choose your roles ? Are you looking to give them the good example ?

Charlize Theron –Yes and no. As an artist, it is my duty to tell the truth, to show the complexity of human nature, good or bad. I have incarnate of the women who had committed big mistakes, but I have always sought to understand them. To be honest, most of my own work as an actress, I hope that my children will be especially proud of my philanthropy, my humanitarian commitment. We often look at the navel in my job, but I want my girls to understand that, in this society more and more individualistic, we have never had as much need each other.

Would you define yourself as a feminist ?

Charlize Theron –At the beginning of my career, it is a word that I dared not pronounce. Probably because it spoke too much to a hatred of men. The shortcuts were many. Little by little, people have started to understand that being a feminist, it was simply to want equality between the sexes. So, yes, today, I say I am a feminist. And those who do not believe that women should have a salary, respect and equal opportunities to those of men, do not interest me.

Since when feminism is it part of your DNA ?

Charlize Theron –I was raised by a strong woman. She was working in the building at a time when there were no women in this sector of activity. When I was little, my mother attended meetings, composed of men to 99.9 %. I even had the time to understand that this was not the norm, that it was not also the place that belonged to women. My mother has exploded all the codes and I was always pushed to do what I wanted. This is also what I taught my girls. Obviously, by insisting a little too much if I think the” This is good, mom ! “that my eldest daughter, myself, looking up at the sky.

Scandal, Jay Roach. Exit the 22 January.

