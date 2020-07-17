“We Record a Bomb”: Maluma and Jennifer Lopez Announce Collaboration – Latina

That Maluma and Jennifer Lopez haven’t duet yet is odd. Above all, after the magnificent alchemy that reigned between them during the shooting of the film Marry Me , the romantic comedy in which they will be playing together. Good news: the two stars have just announced that they are collaborating on a brand new project. “🎶 Whatever happens (…) are you ready?”, wrote Jennifer Lopez on her Instagram in the legend of two pictures where we see her very accomplice alongside the Colombian singer. For his part, the one who has just released a remix of Djadja with Aya Nakamura unveiled a photo of him in the company of Jennifer Lopez with the following word: “We register a bomb”. What makes their fans completely crazy!

If many Internet users think it will be the soundtrack of the film they shot together, no official information has been given as to the nature of this song. The release date is also unknown. As a reminder, the film Marry Me is expected in French cinemas later this year (if all goes well). The Colombian singer will play the lover of the 50-year-old star. According to the synopsis of the film produced by Universal Pictures and directed by Kat Coiro, within hours of getting married, a pop superstar (played by Jennifer Lopez, therefore) discovers that her fiancé, a rock star (played by Maluma), the cheats with his assistant. Confused, she goes on stage and chooses a random person, a math teacher, to become her husband (played by Owen Wilson).