We reserve Rihanna with ” Fenty of the Skin “, its first line of cosmetics ?

Rihanna has delighted their fans by revealing their beauty secrets through a new range of treatments. The singer of 32 years has recently started his musical career in parentheses to invest fully in the fields of fashion and make-up through its brand Fenty.

Before the runaway success, the star has decided to open a new branch of your business : Fenty of the Skin. Cleansers, toners and moisturizers will be available for sale from 31 July at the brand’s website. Tuesday, July 14, Rihanna has posted on his account Instagram to 84.8 million subscribers, a video, where directly testing the efficacy of their new products. In 24 hours, the publication has been seen almost three million times. However, some have expressed disappointment, expecting more for the announcement of a new album of the singer : “we wanted an album, but instead of that, we offer a line of skin care. “