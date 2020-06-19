We review the classics of today with Moby and David Lynch

Play, Moby, this is the best selling album in 1999 (in total, it sold 20 million copies). The DJ in the kitchen of the new york scene is converted in the planetarium of the star. This success, he has a great idea : sampler (re-use of audio clips) of old recordings of blues songs, to the dress of sounds, electronic-oriented house and trip hop.

In the values Honey, Find my Baby, Why does my Heart Feel so Bad ? there are voices that come from the music collected by ethnomusicologist John Lomax and his son Alan. In the famous song Natural Blues (that one has heard, for example, in an advertising spot for the coffee) you can listen to, for example, a part of the song Trouble So Hardperformed by Vera Hall in 1937.

This seventh album also contains the tube Porcelain, known to be the generic of the movie The Beach (2000) with the young and beautiful Virginie Ledoyen and Leonardo DiCaprio. In this track, however, is Moby himself, who performs the lead vocals.

As a bonus, this disc to the unique atmosphere was accompanied by a booklet in which the artist has written five essays devoted to the cause – which is to actively defend – such as veganism and humanism.

We love their music and their ideals? Be aware that your new album, All Visible Objects it was released on the 15th of may. And guess what? Reminds us Play…

Palme d’or 1990

In 1990, the flamboyant David Lynch arrives at the Cannes Festival with a modern fairy tale and completely crossed out : the crazy love story of Sailor and Lula played by Nicolas Cage and Laura Dern (one of the actresses with a fetish filmmaker : Blue Velvet, Inland Empire, Twin Peaks season 3).

This young couple burning file the love… it is not perfect, as they are exposed to the mother of Lula, willing to do anything to separate them. Then follows the lovers in his career.

On the way, they will encounter crazy characters and creepy as Bobby Peru – Willem Dafoe : stripe on the side, mini-mustache and smile downright scary – or the scorching Perdita Durango (Isabella Rossellini) : the hair of peroxides, eyes of fire, and adhered to the skirt.

The bastons, a pick-up service car, and the love scenes punctuate this road-movie, sometimes tinged with surrealism, as when a Sailor goes to see a fairy who is none other than Sheryl Lee, Laura Palmer in Twin Peaks.

Among the other scenes in the cult film, we love to re-visit the dance partner no matter how on the hard rock side of their convertible, we love listening to Nicolas Cage, dressed in his legendary leather jacket, the snake, the singing of Elvis Presley and, interestingly, we also like to see Laura Dern chouiner, crying and shouting the name of his beloved. Oh, yes, and the film has won the Palme d’or!