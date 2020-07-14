WE Round-Up from Tuesday 14 July

The white House has just appointed the economist Tyler the goodspeed, the head of the Council of economic advisers (CEA). Will be responsible for advising the president on matters of economic policy and the response to the health crisis, of which the balance sheet is still growing, and the deterioration of the economic situation of the country…

The White House appoints the goodspeed at the head of the CEA

The former academic economist, will assume the position of acting president of the Council of economic advisers of the white House. He will be responsible for advising the president on matters of economic policy and the guidance in relation to the crisis of the coronavirus, reports Politico. The goodspeed sits on the board for the year 2017 as an economist, chief economist, macroeconomic policy, and then as a member of the board of directors. Must remain in position during the process of re-election of the president of Triumph. ” Tyler is a brilliant financier. Enjoys an excellent reputation with all the team in the White House“said Kevin Hassett, the president of the council, became one of the collaborators in the president of the trust. Prior to joining the administration, the goodspeed has taught economics at the University of Oxford, and at King’s College, London. The goodspeed is one of the few administration officials not to hide their homosexuality. Her husband is a man of academic, whom he met at the Adam Smith Institute, during the presentation of a book entitled “How to Win Every argument“notes Politico

The u.s. budget deficit reached $3 billion

According to The Wall Street Journalthe health crisis has exploded the budget deficit of ee.uu. that has reached $3 trillion dollars, a level not seen since the Second world War. Nothing that in June, the deficit widened to reach a monthly record of $ 864 million dollars, almost equivalent to the deficit for the whole of the previous year, announced Monday by the Treasury Department. This deficit is primarily due to the stimulus spending of the relationship with the lending program for small and medium-sized enterprises and the checks paid directly to households to help them through the crisis. On the other hand, tax revenues have plummeted, mainly due to the cut-off date of the payment of the fees has been extended until the 15th of July. In detail, the expenditures have increased in June to $1.1 billion, compared to $342 million in the same period last year, says the Treasury. Almost half of these expenses were allocated to the emergency loans granted to small enterprises in the framework of the PPP. In addition, unemployment benefits have increased from approximately $2 billion in June 2019 to $116 billion last month. These assignments must come to an end at the end of this month, unless congress decides to extend them. Revenue declined by 13%, from October to June compared with the previous year, while expenses increased by 49% is the Log.

Covid19 – California, Florida and Texas, have been invaded by the virus.

The situation is especially critical in California, Florida and Texas, which have between them 100 million inhabitants, of alert The New-York Times. The leaders of the most populous States in the country have acknowledged Monday that the outbreak of contamination that have been fighting since the month is still in full expansion, and may require repayment of the containment, more stringent. The three States have reported at least a total of 892,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the database of the NYT. Nothing the Monday, at least 30,000 new cases were recorded, which represents 18% of the total number of newspapers in the world. The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has ordered on Monday the return of the closure of some stores and public places. The two largest public schools district of California, Los Angeles and San Diego, said Monday that the course would be the distance in the fall. Texas has also given back by the modification of their plans of reopening. ” The reconfinement in Texas is a real possibility that Mr Abbott would be forced to impose in the next few weeks “, warns Dr. Mark McClellan, a doctor and economist at Duke University, and former commissioner of the FDA, says the NYT.

The vast majority of parents are concerned that the reopening of schools

According to The Washington Post, most of us parents, the democrats and the republicans claim that it would be too risky to send their children to school in the fall. And this, in a moment in which the president of Triumph puts pressure on the States to re-open the schools. A new survey from Axios-Ipsos published on Tuesday, revealed that 71% of parents on the whole find that the return of their children to school would be very dangerous or moderately dangerous. While among democrats, the figure is much higher: 82%, has reached the 53% of parents affiliated with the party of Trump, who consider the perspective as very or quite risky. This trend is particularly strong among parents of african-americans, regardless of their political affiliation, 89% of whom have expressed their concern on this issue in comparison with the 80% of parents of hispanic and 64% of white parents. In addition, Trump as well as other senior officials of the administration is insisting on the return of children to school. The president has even threatened to suspend federal funding for the public school district that refuse to open the schools, says the publication.

Angelina Jolie advocates for the education of young refugees

In the context of the crisis of the sars coronavirus, “We need to find ways“to guarantee the schooling and learning of young refugees, said the actress known for her commitment to the office of the high Commissioner United Nations for refugees (UNHCR), and read on the site Fox News. The Hollywood star who is also the special envoy of the UNHCR, adding that distance education is not a practical solution without access to the necessary resources. She said Monday during a virtual meeting organized by Unesco and the UNHCR, and that children who are deprived of access to the tools of distance learning “I could not“never return to school if nothing is done urgently. ” The refugee children were twice more at risk of being excluded from school, even before the pandemic of the Covid-19 “explained Jolie before concluding that”to ensure the education of the children of the refugees is feasible if we act together in this direction”, reports Fox News.