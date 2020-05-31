We seek: Converse made by Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown, the cool kid of the hit series Stranger Things, comes to imagine a series of sneakers previously unseen on the occasion of his collaboration with Converse. A tip: go shopping your pair before it is too late !

Star of the small screen thanks to his role of Eleven in one of our favorite series Stranger Things (of which the 3rd season comes out !) to fashion icon, Millie Bobby Brown, only 15 years old, swept everything on its way. His last moove ? A collab’ never seen before, with the giant Converse inspired by his love for the ocean and marine animals. The timeless Chuck Taylor All-Star are once again revisited. In the program: a palette of pastel colours perfect for summer and impressions fun and colorful the image of the style of the young actress.

Millie by you x Converse

And because a good news never come alone, fans of Millie Bobby Brown may also lend themselves to the game customizing in turn, the models designed by the interpreter of Eleven. The sneakers proposed three prints and 10 different colors can be customised by clients in order to choose the laces, eyelets and the logo of their choice for their pair of Converse, available in version low and high.

Where to find them ?

The collection Converse x Millie Bobby Brown is available from 11 July on converse.com for the price of 75€. Go,go go !