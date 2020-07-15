“We should be able to say what we want”: Idris Elba denounces the censorship of films and tv on the offensive language

The star of “Luther”, Idris Elba, has promoted measures to censor the movies and tv series of the past, saying that he believes in “freedom of expression” and that he is against censorship to protect the public.

“The thing about the freedom of expression is that it is not suitable for everyone “, Elba told the magazine Radio Times when asked about the recent removal of some programs or some episodes of the shows considered to be insensitive to the race.

“To mock the truth, you must know the truth. But to censor the issues of racism in a program in order to remove… I think that the viewers should know that the people that have made shows like this “, the actor said, arguing that classification systems already in place should be enough for the public “You know what they commit. “

The Elbe continued to insist that the narrators should have the right to “Say what you want to say “ without fear of being censored.

“I don’t believe in censorship. I think that we should be able to say what we mean. Because, after all, we are the creators of stories “, says the protagonist of “Thor”.

Although movies such as gone with the wind” receive the warning labels and that the episodes of numerous television programs to be removed or censored in streaming services due to the teams racial, provoking the indignation of the great artists have remained relatively quiet when it comes to denounce the present.

Some, even, apparently, have supported the trend of censorship, such as Tina Fey, who has asked that the episodes of its hit series ’30 Rock ‘should be removed, since it includes the use of the face painted black. She also apologized for the work in the past.

Other series such as “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “the Golden Girls” have also had episodes, including the painted face of black pulled by the streaming services, although critics have argued that many of the examples cited are taken as satirical of the law of the offensive, in the place of the legitimate uses.

Many artists have also left their jobs after that the activists have focused their work in the last few weeks, including the actor Mike Henry, who resigned as the voice of Cleveland Brown in the animated series ” Family Guy “, a role that he had expressed for decades, after critics on social media have blasted the fact that an artist white said a black figure.

The tendency to cancel the crop has been criticized by expert curators in the past few months, but the island of Elba is far from being right. The actor is a supporter of the Black movement of the Life of the Subject, and has spoken openly about the racism at the time as a child in great Britain, and even as one of the best men of Hollywood.

“The success has not denied the racism for me. Ask Me questions about racism, is like asking me how much time I can breathe “. Says Elba.

