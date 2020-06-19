we start from 1.499 Euro

Samsung has announced the launch on the Italian market of The Serothe TV vertical that is has won the award from the International Forum Design Awards. Designed for Millenials and Gen Z, it’s a Lifestyle TV that is designed to rotate 90° to view both horizontally and vertically.

The design was actually thinking of the trend of the moment, in which the contents in the vertical are also a focus with a social network: a striking example are the Stories of Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. At this juncture, it adds to the Mirroring from your smartphonethat allows you to play on the TV the audio and video files from smartphonea which you add Tap View that facilitates the process by resting gently on the smartphone to the TV to facilitarela connection.

At the technical level, we are facing a TV QLED 4K 43-inchable to offer an experience immersirva thanks to the artificial intelligence. And also the function the Adaptive Picture that analyzes the lighting conditions and the content to adjust the brightness and contrast of the scene. The speakers however are from 60W to 4.1 channels with technology Dolby Digital Plus.

The Sero can be purchased on the shop Samsung at the price of 1.499 Euros. Samsung, however, has also launched a promotion that allows you to receive in gift the Galaxy A71 on the purchase of The Sero. The offer is available until 28 June.