“We Summon the Darkness” brings the metal on Blu-ray and DVD

Lionsgate Home Entertainment has announced a 9 June DVD release and Blu-ray We invoke the darknessnow available on VOD platforms.

Meagan has reviewed the film for Bloody and termed it a “walk of joy in the metal”.

Directed by Marc Meyers (My Friend Dahmer), the film goes back to 1988 and focuses on a group of friends caught in the middle of a series of murders by satanists, murderers who have already been 18 deaths.

“Three best friends Alexis (Alexandra Daddario), Val and Beverly embark on a road trip in a festival of heavy metal music. Naive, they bind with three guys who seem fun and soon the group is heading to the home of Alexis countryside, a very isolated spot for a night out. This should be a night of debauchery, fun, and youthful may rather take a sharp turn for the dark and deadly. With killers in freedom, can we trust someone? “

Cast also includes Alita: Battle Angel’s Keean Johnson, Star of the “Jackass” Johnny Knoxville, Maddie Hasson (God Bless America), and Amy Forsyth (“Channel Zero: Dream Door”).

The extras include a featurette and a commentary with Meyers and writer Alan Trezza.