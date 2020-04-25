We Summon the Darkness Trailer for Alexandra Daddario Horror Comedy

We Summon the Darkness: Alexandra Daddario leads a horror comedy

Saban Films has debuted the first trailer for the upcoming horror-comedy We invoke the darkness featuring Alexandra Daddario as leader of a trio of women holding a group of metal head captive while the killers satanic sweeping the country. The trailer can be viewed in the player below!

The film follows a group of friends heading to a concert of heavy metal in the Midwest. By the way, they meet a trio of guys who seem fun and moving finally to a country house, isolated for one night. This should be a night of debauchery, fun, and youthful may rather take a sharp turn for the dark and deadly. With killers in freedom, can we trust someone?

Daddario leads a cast that also includes Keaan Johnson (Alita: Battle Angel), Maddie Hasson (The Finder), Logan Miller (Room Escape), Amy Forsyth (Hell Fest), Austin Swift (Live the night), Allison McAtee (The Haves and the have-nots) and Johnny Knoxville (Action Point).

We invoke the darkness is directed by Marc Meyers (My friend Dahmer) on a script by Alan Trezza (Burying the ex). Andrew Kotliar, Elizabeth Zavoyskiy, Joshua Sason, Rebecca Schaper, Lee Broda, Mike Donovan, Eytan Rockaway, and Robert Girard are executive producers, with Jody Girgenti as co-producer.

Robert Jones, James Harris and Mark Lane (The Strangers: Prey at Night, Three Seconds) of The Fyzz has produced and financed the project alongside Magna Entertainment, with Kyle Tekiela (Mudbound) And Jarod Einsohn Common Enemy, Christian Armogida Nightshade Entertainment and Thomas E van Dell of Iconic Media One producing.

We invoke the darkness made its debut at Fantastic Fest in September with very good reviews and should be out on VOD and on digital platforms on April 10.