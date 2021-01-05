WE WOULD LIKE THE NEW YEAR TO BE LIKE RIHANNA’S FIRST INSTAGRAM LOOK 2021

We are all relieved to have put the terrible 2020 behind us, and that goes for Rihanna too. On New Year’s Day, the superstar entrepreneur shared her New Year’s resolution on Instagram and wore the perfect outfit to do it.

Obviously, there is always something to learn from the queen of epic answers and a true teacher of life.

Shimmering and divine in a gold outfit, bikini top, and ruffled silk skirt, Rihanna is more beautiful than ever with her new mullet cut. How did you title your so savage look?

” New Year’s resolution: put the pressure on .”

Yes, we press for everything that is wrong to change, the world really needs a big shift from gender rights to climate issues. Rihanna’s battle? The Black Lives Matter movement.

And to get noticed as we fight for our rights, it’s worth slipping into an outfit that gets us noticed even better. Quite right?

If she says so about Bad Gal, we have nothing to object to.

Oh, by the way, there is no longer any doubt that Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky are a couple.

The 32-year-old singer and the rapper of the same age spent the holidays together in Barbados, the birthplace of RiRi (but also of Rakim Mayers’ father, the real name of A $ AP).