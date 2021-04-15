Wear Kim Kardashian Diamond Necklace Wearing Flirty Top!

American socialite Kim Kardashian obtained a new diamond necklace that is impressive, very excited she shared the photograph on Instagram, although this one is quite striking its cute charms are also and they looked spectacular with the top she was wearing.

As Kim Kardashian well knows, she is one of the most influential celebrities in the Entire United States and perhaps other parts of the world, which is why she has become one of the most loyal personalities around the world.

That’s why it’s said that in each of her posts she tends to make millions of dollars from a single one of her photos, perhaps she does so by promoting some important brands as happened in the most recent publication five hours ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Feder Jewelers (@jayfederjewelers)

Kylie Jenner’s older sister has more than 214 million followers on Instagram, posting her photo and tagging the jewelry store provided to her with the aforementioned diamond necklace, doing this surely more than one of her followers would immediately head to the jewelry account to learn a little more about the work they do with diamonds.

Although apparently, the necklace is something “simple”, paying a little attention immediately shows the hard work they did to make it, it is always impressive to see any kind of jewel however being diamond still draws more attention.

As Kim Kardashian shared the jewelry bill when she opened it we see that an hour later they placed 2 photographs and a video in case the internet users wanted to know a little more about the beautiful necklace.

In the first photo we see Kim Kardashian in a grey top with thin suspenders, wears slightly natural makeup her lashes look spectacular, the hair is wearing loose and it looks like it is in her closet because behind her we find quite a lot of hanging clothes.

The second image of the publication is a close up where you see the necklace more closely, underneath it we see a tie, shirt, and a sack, all in blue tones except for the shirt that is white, we immediately see some details of the beautiful stones that form a kind of link to be part of a chain.

In the video we see the same necklace look a little more detailed, it is actually quite impressive, especially because of the details it has, it looks perfect insight and on the neck of the socialite even more.

The Jay Feder jewelry account has more than 17,700 followers on Instagram, and also more than 2,000 posts, most of them have seen some works not only on necklaces but also other accessories, surely when promoted by the entrepreneur and model it is likely that some internet users have decided to follow the account.

In the description of the publication of jewelry, they claim that the diamond necklace is worn by Kim Kardashian made it personalized, which is not surprising because being a celebrity of the show many companies and big brands are interested in collaborating with the entrepreneur and in order to do so tend to give her impressive and often personalized gifts.

The publication that made the jewelry has just over two thousand like’s as soon as the socialite made is around one million 300 thousand likes and just over 7 thousand comments, this is certainly a rather wide difference, but that will certainly end up giving great attention to Jay Feder.