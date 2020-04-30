Weather for Thursday, April 30, in Caen : rain and thunderstorm expected in the day

In the continuity of Wednesday, the weather this Thursday 30 April 2020 is likely to be a synonym for rain Caen (Calvados).

Thunderstorm and gusts of wind forecast in the afternoon

The showers should be present from the morning in the region of Caen, before strengthen, and even being accompanied by a thunderstorm, according to Météo France.

Wind gusts of up to 80 km/h are even expected in the afternoon. Side temperatures, they oscilleront between 8° and 13°C throughout the day.

They are born on 29 April

Jacky du club Dorothee (moderator) in 1948, Jacques Audiard (director) in 1952, Nicolas Hulot (moderator) in 1955, Lars von Trier (director) in 1956, Charles Berling (actor) in 1958, Kirsten Dunst (actress) in 1982, Gal Gadot (actress) in 1985.

Feast of the day. Today, it is Saint-Robert. Happy birthday to them !