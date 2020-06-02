Weddings the most surprising of the celebrities

Solange Knowles and Alan Ferguson Married in 2014, the sister of Beyoncé and the american director of music videos, said yes to the way unconventional it is. The least question mode, because Solange Knowles has left the closet, the traditional white dress to mutate into a wedding divine, wearing a combination of ivory hooded. But this is not all.

Solange Knowles and Alan Ferguson (continued) And it happened on bikes white, that the couple of stars took the pose under the goals and created the surprise, going so far to generate enthusiasm for Beyoncé, who reported that the wedding photo was” the wackiest of all time “. Eventually, the couple divorced the end of 2019.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Born in Jamshedpur in India, the actress and model, elected as Miss World 2000, was married on December 1, 2018, the american star Nick Jonas, a member of the group Jonas Brothers. And this is indeed the spectacular dress, and the veil that is 23 meters long (nearly five times lagged behind Meghan Markle) that was Priyanka Chopra, who have been.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (cont’d) Dressed for the ceremony west by the house Ralph Lauren, the lovers have also renewed their vows during a ceremony indian, to honor the culture of the beautiful. Littered of golden tones and the colourful traditional outfits of Priyanka and Nick were amazed as their guests the whole world.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Far from having been of all the rest, the romance of the singer tennessienne Miley Cyrus and australian actor Liam Hemsworth has caused much ink to flow. Dotted with highs and lows, the love story of the two stars will be held in the breath of their fans, who waited for their wedding foot farm. And if in the light of their global recognition, one could imagine a grand ceremony, it would have been different. Photo credit : Instagram.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth (continued) It is in 2018, that Miley and Liam say that they are (finally) yes, during an intimate ceremony in the family house of the interpreter of “Wrecking Ball,” which held that a” bar cannabis “is installed, and the grass is filed on “ each table “as was revealed in a close magazine, The Daily Review. Related Post: Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat inseparable even during confinement, new details about their relationship revealed Unfortunately, ten years after they met, and eight months after their marriage, the two celebrities divide into 2019.

Dita Von Teese and Marilyn Manson Kingdom in December of 2005 in Ireland, the couple gothic formed by the star of burlesque and the rocker u.s. is finally separated in 2007. And despite the time, their marriage is still speaking. The reason for this ? Faithful to their image off the wall, the two stars have been chosen for the d-day, to welcome their guests in a dark castle, based in Tipperary, where the scenery macabre was in order.

Dita Von Teese and Marilyn Manson (more) Between the motifs of skull, the presence of pipers and wedding dress purple signed Vivienne Westwood that Dita Von Teese wore, this wedding will be unforgettable whether you like it or not.

David and Victoria Beckham Worthy of a true royal wedding, the ceremony of 1999 brought together a whole audience of loved ones and celebrities. So, to celebrate their union as it should be, the couple of stars had chosen the illustrious Castle of Luttrellstown, who had previously hosted Queen Victoria at the end of the 19th century. Photo credit : @Victoriabeckham.

David and Victoria Beckham (suite) The handpicked guests could catch a glimpse of mediaeval ornaments, a flag logotypé VBD (initials of Victoria, Brooklyn, their son, and David), or even a sculpture nude couple laid on the top of the cake. As for Victoria, she sported a gorgeous dress Vera Wang, as well as a tiara encrusted with diamonds 18 carat gold. It is what it is !

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Erigés to the rank of stars planetary since their teens, and engaged in October 2017, the lovers finally said ” yes ” in secret on may 1, 2019. If they have, against all expectations, opted for a ceremony of the more “mundane” is being held in Las Vegas, the lovebirds proved that they know well and create the surprise. In fact, Sophie and Joe, were married only a few hours after the Billboard Music Awards where the Jonas Brother are accounted for on the same evening. In addition, they appealed to a perfect look-alike of Elvis Presley to join. Photo credit : @Jonassource.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas (cont’d) Made famous thanks to her role of Sansa Stark in the series Games of Thrones, Sophie Turner has subsequently renewed her vows on June 29, 2019 in France, with her husband Joe Jonas, the singer featured on the group of pop rock Jonas Brothers, formed with his brothers, Nick and Kevin. Related Post: Celebrities that remain isolated by medical order or by their own volition

Poppy Delevingne and James Cook (continued) For his marriage celebrated in London on may 16, 2014 with the businessman James Cook, Poppy Delevingue (british model and sister to Cara) is not merely a single dress designed by Chanel Couture, but a second dress, less conventional scope at the second ceremony, which was held in Morocco on the 24th of may next.

Poppy Delevingne and James Cook To continue the festivities as it should, the bride wore for the occasion, a Pucci dress of the most remarkable, adorned by colorful flowers. Designed for the occasion by her friend Peter Dundas, the dress like a “hippie chic” made a lot of ink to flow and create a real admiration on the fashion sphere.

Katy Perry and Russell Brand Before living a story passionate with the English actor Orlando Bloom, the singer emeritus of the now-cult “ I Kissed girl “was married to british comedian Russel Brand. Engaged on new year’s eve of 2010, Katy and Russel flew to India, where the artist has made his claim to the beautiful. A year later, and far from things like the common of mortals, the couple had put his bags to the d-day, in the luxurious tourist resort of Aman-e-Khas, nestled in the national Park Ranthambhore in Rajasthan. And to pay homage to the indian culture, the husband had not skimped on the means.

Katy Perry and Russell Brand (continued) Between the colorful tents, exotic flowers, 21 camels, elephants and horses, the ceremony was a remarkably magical. One remembers in particular Katy Perry, wearing a gorgeous sari blue and tattooed with henna for the occasion. Despite the magic, the couple was not on the side of the stage, and eventually separated the December 31, 2011. ” Unfortunately, Katy and I put an end to our marriage. I will love him always and I know we will remain friends. “. As confided at the time, Russell Brand, at the origin of the divorce application.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy The ex-actress, now co-founder of the fashion brand The Row (founded with her sister Ashley), said yes 2015 businessman Olivier Sarkozy, half brother of Nicholas, in a private residence in Manhattan. The ceremony, which brought together a small fifty guests seemed to be of the more conventional, until it has been offered to Mary-Kate,” bowls and bowls filled with cigarettes “so she appreciates it more. Related Post: Dwayne Johnson Pokes fun at Kevin Hart after the win the Kids 'Choice Awards

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy (continued) But after a romance of eight years, the couple eventually puts an end to its history. According to the statements of a close the People magazine, the respective careers, and ambitious lovers would have had because of their torque. “ It is super turned toward her career. It is very French and wanted it to be more available. You can’t control a young woman who’s a billionaire since she was 20 years ago. “. Filed by emergency on April 17, 2020 by Mary-Kate Olsen, the divorce application was rejected by the supreme Court of Manhattan because of the pandemic of Covid-19. But since the re-opening of the courts in new york, the stylist has renewed its request.

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden The ex-star of reality show the american and the adopted daughter of Lionel Richie, was married in 2010 to singer Joel Madden (brother to Benji, editor’s NOTE).

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden (more) As a good luck charm to their relationship, Nicole has brought in an elephant to the ceremony, without informing her husband, who confided to his reaction to the People magazine, “ I was like, ‘What?’. Then, I just started laughing. “. Photo credit : Yvette Roman for In magazine.

Olivia Wilde and Tao Ruspoli It is in 2003 that the actress and director american, Olivia Wilde, just aged 19, married Tao Ruspoli, a filmmaker and son of an Italian prince. Married in secret on a school bus abandoned in Virginia, the lovebirds confessed to have chosen this atypical place, as it was” the only place (where they could), be completely alone. “. But this is not all.