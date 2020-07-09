Wednesday Premiere in July – Ask for the program !

Ciné+ offers you the application, with Canal+ and every Wednesday at 20: 50, on the First, a film having the event in the halls a few months ago !

Wednesday, July 01, 20: 50

GREEN BOOK : ON THE ROADS OF THE SOUTH

United states – 2018 – 2: 05

Biopic of Peter Farrelly with Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali, Linda Cardellini, Sebastian Maniscalo, Dimiter D. Marinov. 1962, in the Bronx. The Italian-american Tony Lip manages to get hired as a driver and body guard to accompany Don Shirley, a pianist with a classic black skin, in a tour through the southern United States. The two men, worlds apart, will come together to confront the violence of the prevailing racism. In retracing the tour eventful, a pianist of african-american and his driver white at the time of the Segregation, Bobby Farrelly signed a road-movie, empathetic crowned by three Oscar-2019 : Best film, best screenplay and best actor in a supporting role for Mahershala Ali.

Wednesday, July 08, 20: 50

NICKY LARSON AND THE SCENT OF CUPID

France – 2018 – 1H28

Comedy of Philippe Lacheau, Philippe Lacheau, Élodie Fontan, Tarek Boudali, Julien Arruti and Kamel Guenfoud. Private investigator and womanizer, inveterate, Nicky Larson receives a new mission. With his partner, the vivacious Laura, it must protect the Perfume of Cupid, who has extraordinary powers and enchanting. While his client was going to entrust him with the precious essence, a man seizes it. Nicky and Laura must now find the bottle. Philippe Lacheau adapt for the cinema the adventures of Nicky Larson. Keeping in mind the japanese cartoon original, his film is an explosive cocktail of action and humour, burlesque, applauded by one and a half million spectators in France.

Wednesday, July 15, 20: 50

DARKEST MINDS : REBELLION

United states – 2018 – 1: 45

Science-fiction movie by Jennifer Yuh Nelson with Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore, Bradley Whitford, Harris, Dickinson… Adolescents who have survived an epidemic develop dangerous faculties. Not being able to control them, the government has preferred to lock them in camps. Ruby, one of the most powerful of these teens, managed to escape and join Liam and a group of young people on the run…

Wednesday, July 22, 20: 50

The SPY WHO Me HAS DROPPED

United states – 2018 – 1H57

Action movie american Susanna Fogel with Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Sam Heughan, Justin Theroux, Gillian Anderson… Audrey discovers that Drew, her ex-boyfriend is actually a spy international with killers at his heels. When Audrey and her best friend Morgan find themselves with two dead bodies home, they doivennt leaving Los Angeles. They decide to flee, taking with it a USB key, apparently a highly coveted…