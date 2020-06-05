Week SF in June on CANAL+ Cinema

Posted by Aurelien BACOT on June 4, 2020

Ecological issues and policies, the spirit of conquest, mysterious creatures, or new mutants, dizziness, cloning, and travel towards the infinite… The human nature, it is still Science-Fiction that speaks about it the better.

From 9 June, C+CINEMA offers you the Great Escape with films signed Ang Lee, James Gray, Bong Joon-ho, Robert Rodriguez or even Clint Eastwood, as well as a documentary completely new on the maverick from the SF : Neill Blomkamp, creator of non-standard stories in which the visual force competes with their political office (District 9, Elysium, Chappy, …).

The 8/06 HAS 20H50 DISTRICT 9 2009 – 1h 50min – USA, New Zealand, South Africa, Canada Science-fiction Neill Blomkamp with Sharlto Copley, Jason Cope, Nathalie Boltt There are twenty-eight years ago, aliens made contact with Earth…These star visitors were refugees and were settled in District 9, in South Africa, while the nations of the world were quarrelling as to what to do… Since then, the management of the situation has been transferred to the MNU (Multi-National United), a private company that has not much to do with the fate of these creatures, but that will make huge profits if it manages to operate with their special weapons. The tension between aliens and humans peaked when MNU begins to evacuate the non-humans from District 9 to a new camp, sending field workers to take care of their transfer. But one of these agents, Wikus van der Merwe, contracts a virus alien, who begins to change his DNA. Related Post: INTERVIEW. Nicole Kidman : "sexual harassment is not only affecting the women"

HAS 22: 40 NEIL BLOMKAMP FUTURE IMMEDIATE UNIQUE 2020 – 52 min – France Documentary Benjamin Clavel with Neill Blomkamp, Peter Jackson, Ian Spriggs, Richard Simpson, Sharlto Copley,Ken kamins, chemist, Terry Tatchell, Victoria Burkhart, Richard Taylor, Mike Blomkamp, Alec Gillis, Chris Harvey. Neill Blomkamp, immediate future is envisaged as a portrait of one of the most important filmmakers of contemporary science fiction. Director, transnational, born in South Africa and a canadian citizen, who poses on our world, look engaged, and the seventh art, an aesthetic vision, unique. Afro-futurism, hyperrealism, transhumanism, engine of video games, independent studio, Neill Blomkamp would probably mean the cinema of the future ?

The 09/06 HAS 20H50 AD ASTRA IN THE PREMIERE EXCLUSIVE 2019 – 1h58 – USA Science-fiction James Gray with Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, Donald Sutherland, Kimberly Elise, Ravi Kapoor, Loren Dean Roy McBride has chosen to walk in the footsteps of Clifford, his father, by becoming an astronaut. Clifford has disappeared during a mission. Everyone thought that he had died. But, this certainty is called into question. Roy is responsible to find this father who took a dangerous path for the survival of humanity…

The 10/06 HAS 20H50 GEMINI MAN IN THE PREMIERE EXCLUSIVE 2019 – 1h57 – USA, China Science-fiction Ang Lee with Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong, Theodora Miranne, Linda Emond, Douglas Hodge, Ralph Brown One night, Henry Brogan, is attacked by a squad. The professional killer, alive, and realizes that the government program Gemini, led by Clay Verris, seeks to eliminate it. To his great amazement, he discovers that the killer is his spitting image. It is in fact a clone… Related Post: The Cinema Remix by Emilia Clarke

The 11/06 HAS 20H50 THE HOST 2006 – 1.55pm – South Korea Horror Bong Joon-ho with Song Kang-ho, Byeon Hie-bong, Park Hae-il, Bae Doona, Ko Ah-sung, Scott Wilson, Yim Pil-sung, Clinton Morgan. In Seoul, at the edge of the Han river, the Park held a small snack bar that enables Hie-bong, the patriarch, to meet the needs of his family. Their stillness is swept aside on the day where a sea monster appears in the water, destroys everything in its path and kidnaps Hyun-seo, the little daughter of Hie-bong…

The 12/06 HAS 20H50 SPACE COWBOYS 2000 – 2: 05 – USA Adventure Clint Eastwood with Clint Eastwood, James Cromwell, William Devane, Courtney B Vance, Loren Dean, Barbara Babcock, Rade Serbedzija, Tommy Lee Jones, Donald Sutherland 1958. Corvin, Hawkins, O’neill and Sullivan, the four drivers of team Daedalus, are about to embark on the conquest of space when the government decides to replace them with a chimpanzee. Forty years later, a satellite Russian drift towards the atmosphere. The papys are called to the rescue…

HAS 23: 00 ALITA : BATTLE ANGEL IN THE PREMIERE EXCLUSIVE 2019 – 1h57 – USA Science-fiction Robert Rodriguez with Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Mahershala Ali, Jennifer Connelly, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley, Keean Johnson, Lana Condor Alita wakes up, amnesiac, in a child’s room. She discovers with amazement that she has a body. Surprised, she tries to stand up, and walk hard up to the mirror where she sees herself for the first time. It was found by dr. Ido. Then, she discovers incredible abilities… Related Post: Chris Hemsworth (Dirty time at the hotel El Royal) : family, friends, muscles... His photos Instagram - cinema

The 13/06 HAS 20H50 CHRONICLE 2012 -1h24 – USA Science-fiction Josh Trank with Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell, Michael B Jordan, Michael Kelly, Ashley Hinshaw, Bo Petersen, Anna Wood, Rudi Malcolm At a party, Andrew, Steve and Matt, three high school students discover a mysterious object, and are exposed to a crystal unknown of which the radiation to cause them unbearable pain. A few weeks later, they have developed extraordinary powers, allowing them to move objects at a distance…

The 14/06 HAS 20H50 PANDORUM 2009 – 1h45min – USA Science fiction Christian Alvart with Dennis Quaid, Ben Foster, Cam Gigandet Two astronauts, Lieutenant Payton and Corporal Bower wake up in their gigantic spaceship after a long stay in hyper-sleep. Disoriented and plunged into the black, they do not remember neither of their identities or their mission. The only sounds that reach them are vibrations from the core of the ship. Corporal Bower hand in exploration and does not take long to discover a few survivors live hidden, hunted by terrifying creatures. Together they will try to discover what really happened during this mission…