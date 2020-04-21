Weeknd has talked about Selena Gomez in the title ” Save Your Tears

– Advertising –

The singer The Weeknd has dedicated his last song “Save Your Tears” to his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. His fans have been shocked!

After a relationship of ten months, The Weeknd and Selena Gomez are separated in October 2017. Two years later, the singer dedicated his final song ” Save Your Tears. MCE explains everything!

All fans of the Weeknd will know! The singer 30-year-old treats his favorite subject for most of his music. Sex and love! Abel Tesfaye (real name) often relies on its own history.

Artists are often inspired by their sadness to write songs. The evidence with Selena Gomez! In their latest single Feel Me, people are convinced. According to them, he talked about Justin Bieber.

It is also a funny new! “I don’t want to be in the middle. Your high and your low. It is a pity as you’re not with me. You will always be alone, ” sings the former star of Wizards of Waverly Place.

Yet, the young woman could tell a story recently… as the story of The Weeknd! Yes, the two parties stayed together for more than ten months in 2017.

But to trust your latest music, the american singer is an association for it! He could not forget his first love, Bela Hadid. He then uses to try to turn the page.

WEEK USING SONG BY ALL GOMES

I lost my time with another. This does not happen even at the ankle (…) I can’t forget you / I want you for myself (…) You are with me since the beginning. And I know that we are not talking now “, chante-t-il.

So for the fans of the weekend, the comparison is clear! The face of Bela Hadid and Selena Gomez. In addition, young people continue to inspire the players to “rarely”. Proof!

On 19 march, the canadian singer has released its new “Save Your Tears”. According to HollywoodLife, this is no doubt! The latter still speaks of the star of the children of the Disney Channel!

“Well, I have to believe that I will always be. I say things I should never say. Yes, I will break the heart as the others I break your heart “, was sung.

