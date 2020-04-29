Weezer enlists Kristen Bell in her video clip “Lost in the woods”

The group californian Weezer invites the actress Kristen Bell, who lends her voice to the character of Anna in “The snow Queen 2” Disney, on his latest title, “Lost in the Woods“from the same film. Singer Rivers Cuomo sang a lover in misery, dressed in the skins of beasts and haunted by the character of the american actress.

The song “Lost in the Woods“is to find in the credits of the film, topped the global box office. In November, the group unveiled the clip of “Californian Snow“. As to Cuomo, he has delivered a song for the animated series “Green eggs and ham“(“Green Eggs and Ham“). The film’s original soundtrack has invited other musicians, such as Aurora or even Panic ! At the Disco.